5 women shot, 3 killed in Norfolk; 19-year-old suspect identified

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three women were killed and two were injured following what police say was a “mass shooting” Wednesday evening in the Young Terrace neighborhood in Norfolk.

Police Chief Larry Boone told 10 On Your Side’s Michelle Wolf that five women were shot and three of them died. The two injured women were sent to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

In an update around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, police said the man who shot the women had been taken into custody. He was identified on Thursday morning as 19-year-old Ziontay Brian Ricardo Palmer.

He was arraigned in Norfolk General District Court on three counts of second-degree murder, one count of malicious wounding and four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Whitaker Lane.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Palmer shot a woman in what was believed to be a domestic dispute. He then shot four other women as they tried to help the first woman, Boone said.

Five women shot, three dead in Young Terrace in Norfolk Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Five women shot, three dead in Young Terrace in Norfolk Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Outside of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital following the shooting (photo: Cortez Grayson)

Five women shot, three dead in Young Terrace in Norfolk Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (WAVY photo/Michelle Wolf)

Outside of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital following the shooting (photo: Cortez Grayson)

Outside of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital following the shooting (photo: Cortez Grayson)

During an interview with 10 On Your Side, Boone called the suspect a coward.

“This has to stop. We need to start speaking up because this, I’ve never seen this in my 30-year career: five women shot. This nonsense has to stop and this idea that everybody can be saved, that’s gone by the way of the dodo bird,” Boone said.

10 On Your Side responded to both the scene of the shooting as well as Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where the injured women were taken. We weren’t immediately able to get information on the conditions of the two hospitalized women.

At the scene of the triple homicide in Norfolk.



Family members and residents are still out here at the scene awaiting more information. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/z14hjD4Mvu — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) November 4, 2021

At the scene, WAVY spoke with a man who identified himself as Mike Pain. He said he is a part of the Original Black Panther Militia. Pain also said one of their members was related to a victim and that’s why they came out to show support for the community.

“Of course when a tragedy happens, we show up as well, not just for the bad times but the good times. It’s a horrible thing that’s happened,” he said.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.