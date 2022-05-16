DENVER (KDVR) – Supply chain issues, combined with a recent safety recall, have left many pharmacies and store shelves without baby formula.

As parents struggle to figure out what to do, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched a fact sheet to provide resources to families who are looking for formula.

Here are five things to know if you can’t find baby formula, according to Steven A. Abrams, MD, a pediatrician with the American Academy of Pediatrics:

It is not safe to water down formula to stretch it out, you should always follow label instructions or those given to you by your pediatrician. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it advises parents and caregivers to not make or feed homemade infant formula to infants. Toddler formulas are not recommended for infants, but if you have no other choice, toddler formula is safe for a few days for babies who are close to one year of age. Parents and caregivers should avoid giving babies almond milk or other plant milks because they are often low in protein and minerals. For most babies, Dr. Abrams said it is okay to switch to any available formula, including store brands, unless your baby is on a specific extensively hydrolyzed or amino acid-based formula such as Elecare (no store brand exists).

You can also contact a certified nutrition or lactation consultant by phone, text, Facebook Messenger, web chat, or video call through MyGerber Baby Expert. And if you’re eligible for WIC you can contact your local office to identify or find additional sources of infant formula nearby.