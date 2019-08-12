5 children die in Pennsylvania daycare fire

(CNN) – Five children are dead and four people were injured in a fire at a home that operated as an around-the-clock daycare in Pennsylvania Sunday morning.

The children ranged from 8 months to 8 years old.

Four of the children were siblings, and the fifth was the child of the daycare’s owner.

Investigators say the Erie daycare had no smoke detectors, except for one in the attic.

Erie Bureau of Fire Inspector Mark Polanski helps investigate a fatal fire at 1248 West 11th St. in Erie, Pa, on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Authorities say an early morning fire in northwestern Pennsylvania claimed the lives of multiple children and sent another person to the hospital. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

They say that if there had been the proper amount of detectors, “Most, if not all of the victims would have survived.”

The cause is under investigation.