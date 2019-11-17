40th annual Media Access Awards celebrate Hollywood disability inclusion

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) – Hollywood took the time to celebrate and honor the best in disability inclusion.

The 40th annual Media Access Awards were presented in Hollywood Thursday.

The event celebrates and honors professionals that highlight, and promote disabilities and its depictions in film, television, and new media.

Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the event.

ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” was recognized with the visionary award for helping to change the way the public perceives people with disabilities.