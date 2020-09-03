USGS: Near 4.0 earthquake reported near Alabama-Florida state line

Residents of Florida and Alabama reported feeling shaking on this USGS “Did you feel it” map on Thursday.

UPDATE (11:40 a.m.) — The USGS has updated the information on the earthquake that happened on the Florida/Alabama state line in Santa Rosa County, FL and Escambia County, AL Thursday morning.

The earthquake, felt 1 km WNW of Pollard, Alabama has been downgraded to a 3.8 magnitude earthquake.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to USGS, a 4.0 earthquake was recorded at around 10 Thursday morning.

Below is the location and depth of the earthquake:

Location: 31.004°N 87.137°W

Depth: 10.0 km

WKRG News 5 have also received calls from viewers saying they felt “a shake.”

A quake of that size is considered “light” by USGS standards but is uncommonly large for this part of the country. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

WKRG will continue reporting on the earthquake throughout the day.