TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Florida high school students were arrested after they were caught making a “hit list” of other students, authorities said.

On Friday, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested three students at Creekside High School who posed a “credible threat” to their classmates.

Their youth services deputies said they found text messages between the three students that had photographs of other students with their faces circled and photos of the school grounds with an area circled out.

Deputies said there were also signs of firearm use in the messages. According to Sheriff Robert A. Hardwick, the potential victims’ addresses were also listed in the messages.

“The ‘hit list’ was created for select students the group wanted to physically harm and the ‘lethal hit list’ was created for students the group wanted to kill,” the sheriff’s office said.

All three students, who were 15 and 14 years of age, were arrested on charges of written threats to kill or do bodily harm and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.