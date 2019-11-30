3 children in Arizona swept away in floodwaters

TONTO BASIN, Ariz. (CNN) – Rescuers in Arizona found two dead children who were swept away by rushing water. They are still searching for a third missing child.

The two five-year-olds and one six-year-old were in a vehicle with four other children and two adults that were trying to cross Tonto Creek.

Floodwaters overtook the vehicle, which was found almost completely submerged later that night. A woman from the vehicle made it across the creek on her own.

Rescuers saved a man and four children who were stranded on a small island.