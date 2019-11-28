250 enrolled at phony school arrested in immigration scam

WASHINGTON – JULY 9: The recently unveiled seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is shown displayed on a podium at a media conference announcing Operation Predator July 9, 2003 in Washington, DC. The Department of Homeland Security announced Operation Predator, which is an initiative designed to protect children from pornographers, child prostitution rings, Internet predators, alien smugglers, human traffickers and other criminals. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The federal government says it has arrested about 250 foreigners who knowingly enrolled at a phony school in suburban Detroit so they could remain in the U.S.

The Detroit Free Press reports that nearly 80% of those have voluntarily left the country. The Homeland Security Investigations Detroit office told the newspaper Tuesday that about half of those remaining have received final orders of removal.

The Department of Homeland Security created the University of Farmington, which has offices in Farmington Hills, but no classes or teachers, as part of a sting operation by federal agents who enticed foreign-born students, mostly from India, to attend the school that marketed itself as offering graduate programs in technology and computer studies, according to ICE officials.

The Detroit Free Press also reports that the school was located on Northwestern Highway near 13 Mile Road in Farmington Hills and staffed with undercover agents posing as university officials.

Federal indictments say recruiters were paid to help foreigners maintain their status as “students” and get work permits. The newspaper reports that seven of eight recruiters charged by the government pleaded guilty and have been sentenced. The eighth person will be sentenced in January.

There were more than 600 students enrolled at the university, which was created a few years ago by federal law enforcement officials with ICE. Records filed with the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) show that the University of Farmington was incorporated in January 2016, the Detroit Free Press reported.