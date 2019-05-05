22 wins later, James Holzhauer gets a break from Jeopardy!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WIVB) - It seems like James Holzhauer can't be stopped.

The Jeopardy! whiz has raked in over $1.6 million on his historic 22-game run.

His father spoke about what he thinks of James' status as trivia champion.

"I didn't think he would turn into a nationwide celebrity the way he did," he said. "That's a little overwhelming."

James will get two weeks to rest up for some more daily doubles.

Jeopardy! begins its Teachers Tournament on Monday.