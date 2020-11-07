‘2020 Scent’ candle emits aromas reminiscent of pandemic lockdown and Tiger King

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In case you’d like to dwell on how unusual 2020 has been, a candle company has revealed a new “2020 Scent” candle.

With four scents “synonymous with this year,” the layered candle includes scents of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY and woody musks, alongside budget aftershave with an earthy essence — the latter a nod to “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.

The company, Flaming Crap, says it’s not about the aromas complementing one another (because they likely won’t). Rather, the company says it works because “a slightly off scent seems rather fitting for the year of a global pandemic.”

For anyone baffled by the mixture of scents, the company says banana bread and hand sanitizer are in reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the obsession of many to take up the hobby of baking bread under lockdown.

The “DIY and woody musks” allude to the trend of folks doing their own home improvements, while “budget aftershave and an earthy essence” is meant to evoke the presence of the Tiger King himself, described as a scent he “would use to attract his next mate.”

The candle is described as “vegan friendly,” created with vegan kerasoy wax and using recycled labels. The candle sells for $19.50 from Flaming Crap’s website.

The candle has up to 30 hours of burn time, which gives you about 7.5 hours to enjoy each fragrant layer, the company said.