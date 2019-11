(CNN) – 2020 General Election Day is just one year away.

The Presidential Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The latest head-to-head polls show President Donald J. Trump trailing Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. But the Democratic presidential nominee won’t even be picked until the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in mid-July.

It’s unknown what impact, if any, the House impeachment inquiry will have on Trump’s re-election bid and voter support.