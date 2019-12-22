20 years since Massachusetts Police Officer John A. DiNapoli was killed in the line of duty

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A candlelight ceremony will be held to honor and celebrate Holyoke Police Officer John A. DiNapoli who was killed in the line of duty 20 years ago in Massachusetts.

The ceremony will take place at Holyoke Heritage State Park at 5 p.m. where a statue sits engraved with DiNapoli’s name. A Holyoke Merry-Go-Round will be open at 4 p.m. and hot chocolate will be served to honor DiNapoli’s love and appreciation for children and family.





On December 22, 1999, DiNapoli was answering a call for a report of a disturbance and followed the suspect, Eddie Morales, in an unmarked cruiser.

Morales, who had been walking, turned and fired at DiNapoli’s car; shooting the officer several times. Dinapoli passed away a short time later at the hospital. He left behind a wife and two children.

Morales is serving a life sentence.