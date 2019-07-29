2 loons adopt abandoned duckling, thriving in the waters in Minnesota

(WJHL) — In what seems to be a page taken from a Disney movie, two “loons” have reportedly adopted a mallard duck.

A team of researchers from the “Loon Project” in Minnesota reportedly spotted the two with a young duckling last month.

The researchers believe the loons lost a recently hatched chick of their own, came across the duckling separated from its parents and decided to take it under their wing.

And guess what? Officials say the duckling is not only surviving with its foster parents, but it’s also thriving and picking up what they call “Very loon-like behavior,” riding on its parents’ backs and learning how to dive.