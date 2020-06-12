2 incoming freshmen not allowed to attend NC State this fall over racist social media posts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two incoming freshmen will not be allowed to attend North Carolina State University in the fall after social media posts using racial slurs were brought to the school’s attention.

The university took action after outrage on social media from university alumni and students. The racist posts, which included the use of the n-word, have since been deleted.

Screenshots of the posts were leaked by many on social media. They came on the heels of nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis while in police custody.

“We are appalled and disheartened that any member of the NC State community would choose to make such abhorrent statements. To say the words and actions in those posts stand in complete opposition to NC State’s values is an understatement,” the university said in a statement.

The university said that in the coming academic year, it will require every student, faculty and staff member to complete diversity and inclusion learning modules.

Other instances of hate speech and racist social media posts continue to be investigated by university officials.

“The Wolfpack community deserves a campus environment where they feel safe, supported, respected and valued. The university vehemently condemns racism and all other forms of discrimination. We are dedicated to doing all we can to protect, promote and advance a culture of diversity, equity and inclusive excellence at NC State,” the university’s statement read.

The university has not made it clear whether the students will be allowed to attend the school after the fall semester.