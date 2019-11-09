14 San Diego University fraternaties suspended after student death

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – 14 fraternities at San Diego State University have been suspended after the death of a student.

The 19-year-old suffered a head injury when he fell out of his bed. School officials believe he had attended a fraternity event that night.

It was on the sixth floor of this residence hall that Dylan Hernandez fell off his bunk bed and hit his head Wednesday night.

According to a close friend, it was a six-foot drop that lead to a head injury.

The friend said she came over, put him back in bed that night and when she checked on him Thursday morning, Dylan was foaming at the mouth, his lips were purple, his skin yellowing, she gave him CPR until emergency crews arrived.

“Horrible, this is one of the worst things that happened to me in my life. It’s a wreck,” said Ethan Dzenis who lives on the same floor.

He met Dylan on the first day of the school year and became good friends.

“We had a lot of things in common,” Dzenis said. We both liked to play video games, we played basketball outside a numerous amount of times, played spike ball.”

The university believes Dylan came from a fraternity event the night he fell off his bed. As a result, they’ve suspended the interfraternity council and the 14 houses associated with the IFC.

The fraternities will be suspended until the university decides what steps it will take.

The suspension does not affect the College Pan-Hellenic Association, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, or the United Sorority and Fraternity Council.