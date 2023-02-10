DENVER (KDVR) – A 12-year-old boy died this week after what police said was an “exchange of gunfire” between the owner of a stolen vehicle and the occupants of the vehicle.

Denver Police received a report Sunday of a vehicle theft, and the owner told police he was tracking his vehicle using an app, according to the department.

Police said the owner eventually found his vehicle and approached it, after which he was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the occupants.

Police said the 12-year-old then drove the vehicle to an area where he was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Police said it appeared other occupants of the vehicle ran away before police arrived.

The vehicle owner who shot the boy was contacted at the scene and had not been arrested as of Tuesday, police said.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 12-year-old as Elias Armstrong and said his cause of death was homicide by gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.