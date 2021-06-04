100+ cats recovered in what may be largest animal hoarding case in Arkansas history

HELENA -WEST HELENA, Ark. — The Humane Society of the Delta in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, is asking for the public’s help after discovering more than 100 abandoned animals in what they believe may be the largest animal hoarding case the state has ever seen.

Maggie Bradley, founder of Biscuit’s Legacy, said she was notified Saturday of a possible hoarding situation at a property in Faulkner County, Arkansas. She immediately enlisted the help of the Humane Society of the Delta in Helena-West Helena.

However, Bradley said nothing could prepare her for what she found.

“It’s bad. I know I keep saying it’s bad but I can’t express to ya’ll enough of the badness,” she said. “We’re wearing hazmat gear and respirators because of the ammonia.”





So far they have found more than 100 cats in two buildings. The owner is an elderly woman who recently moved into an assisted living facility, she said.

The Humane Society of the Delta posted online “These cats have been living in this house filled with garbage, feces, urine, and possibly deceased cats for months if not years.”

Bradley said many of the cats, ranging in various ages, appear to suffer from various medial issues. The Humane Society of the Delta has transported all its current cats to various locations in order to make room for the rescued cats.

“They have turned their cat room basically into a hospital for this colony of cats,” she said.





The estimated cost of care is around $25,000. They are asking the public for monetary donations, blankets, cat food or anything that will help them to continue caring for the animals until they are ready to be adopted.

“Anything that you’ve got tucked away, odds are we can fund a use for these cats with them,” Bradley said.

We have reached out to the authorities for any word on if there will be charges, and we’re still waiting to hear back. If you would like to donate, click here. There will be a donation buton at the bottom of the post you can click on.