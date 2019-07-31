10-year-old charged with aggravated assault after hitting other kid in the face with ball

(CNN) — Imagine getting a call from the police telling you your 10-year-old son has been charged with aggravated assault… over a playground game.

That’s exactly what happened last week in Michigan.

One mother is pressing charges after she says that 10-year-old purposely threw a ball at her son’s face.

“These kids are basically playing a game that we all have played,” said Cameishi Lindley, whose son is charged with assault.

But on April 29, what seemed like a harmless game ended with one student getting seriously hurt.

According to the boy’s mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, he has a rare medical condition, making head injuries especially dangerous.

According to a police report, during that game, another student threw a ball at his face on purpose.

“He sustained facial tissue damage to his face. He had a black eye and a bruised nose,” said the mother of the hurt child.

Records show the then fourth-grader also suffered a concussion.

His condition is something Lindley says she and her son Bryce knew nothing about.

Wednesday, Bryce was charged with aggravated assault.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Lindley said.

This is on top of a one-day suspension that occurred right after the incident.

“This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends,” Lindley said.

“I tried to not let it get to this point,” said the mother of the hurt child.

This mother is claiming her son had been hurt before and that she reported it to the school.

“My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this, and the child apologized to my son and he said ‘mom it’s ok we’re still gonna be friends,'” said the mother.

“I’m unaware of any of those situations. Sorry that her child got hurt,” Lindley said. “I’d be sorry for any child that got hurt.”

Lindley just wishes problems like this could be solved in the classroom, not the court.

The case will go before a judge in juvenile court on August 1.