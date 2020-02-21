10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. INTEL OFFICIALS: RUSSIA BOOSTING TRUMP CANDIDACY The warning raises questions about the integrity of the presidential campaign and whether the Trump administration is taking the proper steps to combat the kind of interference that the U.S. saw in 2016.

2. SOUTH KOREA UPS EMERGENCY RESPONSE China’s neighbor reports 100 new virus cases, bringing the country’s total to over 200 while Seoul bans rallies in major downtown areas in efforts to fight the outbreak.

3. GRIEF, ANGER AND CALLS FOR ACTION IN GERMANY Thousands gather in cities across the country to hold vigils for the nine victims of a racially motivated shooting, amid growing calls for authorities to crack down on far-right extremism.

4. IRANIANS HEAD TO THE POLLS They are voting for a new parliament, with turnout seen as a key measure of support for the Islamic Republic’s leadership as sanctions weigh on the economy and isolate the country diplomatically.

5. BLOOMBERG STRUGGLING IN #METOO ERA The billionaire was caught flat-footed during much of this week’s debate when rival Elizabeth Warren blasted his company’s use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment.

6. POLITICAL CLIMATE CHANGES IN NEVADA California transplants have brought their politics with them and a tech boom has drawn the young and college-educated, demographic groups that lean left as do Hispanics.

7. WRESTLER ADDS TO ABUSE ALLEGATIONS Olympian Andy Hrovat accuses a University of Michigan doctor of touching him inappropriately during medical exams at the school in the late 1990s.

8. ‘IT’S ONE OF THOSE ICONIC ARTIFACTS’ A salvage firm wants to recover the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Machine that transmitted the Titanic’s increasingly frantic distress calls.

9. TRUMP NOT A FAN OF ‘PARASITE’ The president complained that the Oscar winner for best picture was made in South Korea, prompting the U.S. distributor of the film to shoot back on Twitter that Trump would have trouble reading the subtitles.

10. US WOMEN SOCCER PLAYERS SUE FOR EQUAL PAY Players on the national team are seeking more than $66 million in damages as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.