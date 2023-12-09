(WFLA/NEXSTAR) — Ready to mingle? You might want to head to one of the 10 best U.S. cities for singles, which personal finance company WalletHub recently studied.

To find these single hubs, WalletHub ranked major metros using three dimensions: economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities. Cities were scored on a 100-point scale on things like singles gender balance, mobile dating opportunities and number of “date” venues.

Seattle lead all U.S. cities for single people, earning a 63.88 score, followed by Las Vegas, which just narrowly missed the top spot, with a score of 63.64. WalletHub also notes that Seattle has a great well-being outlook overall, with high scores in median household incomes and public goods.

Best Cities for Singles Worst Cities for Singles 1. Seattle, Washington 173. Winston-Salem, North Carolina 2. Las Vegas, Nevada 174. Little Rock, Arkansas 3. Denver, Colorado 175. Hialeah, Florida 4. Atlanta, Georgia 176. Jackson, Mississippi 5. Austin, Texas 177. Dover, Delaware 6. Reno, Nevada 178. Pearl City, Hawaii 7. Tampa, Florida 179. Glendale, California 8. Madison, Wisconsin 180. Brownsville, Texas 9. Tucson, Arizona 181. Warwick, Rhode Island 10. Portland, Oregon 182. Columbia, Maryland

All-in-all, the cities with the highest percent of singles differ somewhat from the cities listed above, as scores change when various factors are introduced. Accounting only for the percentage of singles in a city, Burlington, Vermont, has the highest number of singles in town of all. The city with the lowest percentage of singles was determined to be Fremont, California.

The cities with the highest gender balance among singles were found to be Salem, Oregon, in the top spot, followed by Lincoln, Nebraska and Columbia, South Carolina. The city with the lowest singles gender balance was Jackson, Mississippi.

Take a deeper look at WalletHub’s findings in the interactive map below.

When it comes to the economics of dating, Texas topped three metrics, with Amarillo ranking the lowest restaurant-meal costs and Brownsville having both the lowest average beer/wine price and lowest beauty salon costs of all cities listed. Fargo, North Dakota was found to have the lowest movie theater costs of all cities.

But Brownsville, Texas, doesn’t take the cake when it comes to online dating opportunities. The south Texas city placed last on that list, while Gilbert, Arizona, snagged the top spot for potential Tinder or Bumble matches.

To read more about the report, visit WalletHub.