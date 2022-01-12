1 injured after Navy helicopter makes emergency landing in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy is investigating after a military helicopter made an emergency landing in an open field in Isle of Wight late Wednesday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. in the 12300 block of The Oaks Lane.

Officials say as the Navy helicopter was making the emergency landing, the momentum of the aircraft caused it to slide into the wood line.

The helicopter struck several trees and sustained damage to the front cockpit area and both sides of the landing skids.

There were three members on board at the time of the emergency landing. Virginia State Police initially reported only two personnel on board

The two pilots were not injured, however the passenger in the back was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.



State Police say the U.S. Navy Investigation and Security personnel have taken over the investigation.

Navy helicopter emergency landing, Jan. 12, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Virginia State Police)

No further information has been released.