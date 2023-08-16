(WHTM) – More than 1 million dehumidifiers are being recalled after 23 fires were reported.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall impacts 42 models of dehumidifiers with the brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. They were manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014. Approximately 1,560,000 units are impacted by the recall.

The CPSC says there have been 688 incidents of overheating and $168,000 in property damage connected to the dehumidifiers.

The brand name and pint capacity are printed on the back, front or side of the unit and the model number is on a sticker. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic.

Kenmore

Model number Capacity 407.53530310 30-pint 407.53550310 50-pint 407.53570310 70-pint 407.53571310 70-pint

GE

Model number Capacity ADEH50LPQ1 50-pint ADEH50LQQ1 50-pint ADEH50LRL1 50-pint ADEL30LRQ1 30-pint ADEL50LRL1 50-pint ADEL70LRL1 70-pint ADER30LPQ1 30-pint ADER30LQQ1 30-pint ADER40LPQ1 40-pint ADER40LQQ1 40-pint ADER50LPQ1 50-pint ADER50LQQ1 50-pint ADER50LRL1 50-pint ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14) 50-pint ADER65LPQ1 65-pint ADER65LQQ1 65-pint ADER70LRL1 70-pint ADEW30LPQ1 30-pint ADEW30LQQ1 30-pint ADEW50LPQ1 50-pint ADEW50LQQ1 50-pint ADEW50LRL1 50-pint ADEW65LPQ1 65-pint ADEW65LQQ1 65-pint ADEW70LRL1 70-pint

SoleusAir

Model number Capacity GL-DEH-45F-2Q3 45-pint GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3 70-pint GL-DEH-70F-2L3 70-pint GM-DEH-30M-1Q3 30-pint GM-DEH-45-1Q3 45-pint GM-DEH-70-1L3 70-pint SG-DEH-25-4 25-pint SG-DEH-30E-1Q3 30-pint SG-DEH-45E-1Q3 45-pint SG-DEH-70E-1L3 70-pint SG-DEH-70E-2L3 70-pint

Seabreeze

DH470SB 70-pint

Norpole

NPDH30PG-1 30-pint

The affected dehumidifiers were sold between 2011 and 2014 at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, Sam’s Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the dehumidifiers, unplug them, and contact Gree to receive a refund. Those who contact the manufacturer will be signed up for a waitlist and will be contacted in 6-8 weeks with information on how to register for the recall.