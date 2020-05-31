Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Cooper issues state of emergency, 10 p.m. curfew now in effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper has signed Executive Order No. 9, declaring a state of civil emergency after ‘I Will Breathe’ protests turned violent and led to vandalism including a fire at the Metro Courthouse.
Earlier, Cooper condemned protesters who continued to destroy the city, saying ‘We cannot let today’s message of reform descend into further violence’ and telling them to go home.
Metro Police issued a curfew for the entire city beginning at 10 p.m. and strongly urging those causing harm to leave. They earlier deployed gas on Broadway to disperse crowds and deployed gas at the courthouse to protect the building after protesters set it on fire.
WeGo Public Transit has also suspended service across the city for the rest of the evening out of precaution.