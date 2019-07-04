Nashville council passes bill to keep scooters with new regulations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Metro Nashville Council has passed a bill to keep scooters on the streets, but new regulations could soon be coming.

The scooters have come under fire in Nashville because of safety concerns following the death of a 26-year-old man back in May.

Some of those new regulations for scooters in the Music City include slow-speed zones in popular areas along with curfews, 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on the weekends.

This new plan still has to pass a third and final reading in a few weeks.