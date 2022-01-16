‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ performing dog show postponed due to snow

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unfortunately for the residents of Greeneville, the Mutts Gone Nuts performing dog show won’t be in town this month.

According to a release from the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC), Sunday’s snow and ice threw a wrench in the plans of show runners, jumpers and fetchers.

“Though the dogs of Mutts Gone Nuts are extremely talented in many ways,” the release reads. “Being a sled dog is not in their skill set!”

While Niswonger staff expressed their sadness at the lost paw-portunity, the troupe is now set to appear at the center on Feb. 20 at 3 p.m..

All previously purchased tickets will remain valid, and those who already have theirs don’t need to exchange them for the new date. Anyone with questions regarding the upcoming performance can call the NPAC box office at 423-638-1679.