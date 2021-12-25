Murfreesboro police: Man charged after girlfriend falls off of car and dies

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro man was taken into custody after his girlfriend fell off of the trunk of his car and hit her head on the pavement and died.

Murfreesboro police announced Friday night 19-year-old Savannah Latham died from her injuries.

Earlier Friday, police said 22-year-old Andre Tate was charged with aggravated domestic assault. Those charges could be upgraded following Latham’s death.

According to police, officers responded to the 2300 block of Tedder Boulevard Thursday afternoon after Tate and his girlfriend were arguing. She was sitting on the back of his 2015 Dodge Charger when he allegedly got inside and accelerated, causing her to fall off and hit her head.

She suffered severe injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team and the Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene to investigate.

Tate is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He has a hearing on February 24 in Rutherford County General Session Court.