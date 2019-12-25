Munsey United Methodist Church remembers John Sevier Center fire 30 years later

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Thirty years ago on Christmas Eve, downtown Johnson City was filled with thick, toxic smoke. Cries for help rang into the distance as flames engulfed the John Sevier Center claiming the lives of 16 people and injuring dozens more.

Also different this holiday, the mission of the Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church just across the street from the center, that night forever changing their ministry.

“The picture I’ll never forget of course is driving down North Roan Street right down toward the John Sevier and seeing that picture of smoke and people and fire trucks,” said Munsey Church member Janie Dosser. “It was just a horrible scene.”

Dosser, a retired nurse, was eating dinner with her family that night when she was called in to work the disaster.

“I just kept the names and helped to answer questions for people that were looking for someone,” recalls Dosser.

“Munsey member, Chuck Gee’s mother decided to stay in her apartment rather than go to have dinner with family because she said ‘I want to go to church. I want to go to the Christmas Eve service.’ She perished, along with 15 others.” Muncey United Methodist Church Assoc. Pastor, Patty Muse during the Open Door Christmas Sermon

The fire that started in apartment 102 fed on dropped ceilings and combustible materials added during a 1970s era renovation. Through tragedy- those flames ignited another fire in the hearts of the members of Muncey United Methodist Church just across the street.

“Most of us in this church really did not see our neighbors but that night, the blinders were singed off,” said Associate Pastor Patty Muse. “So, now that we’ve seen our neighbors, we have to connect with our neighbors.”

On that cold night- Christmas Eve Services were canceled. Church leadership and members helped firefighters and those displaced.

“Our senior pastor called off worship and called everyone into action. Hours and hours into the night in single digit temperatures, firefighters battled the smoke and tried to save lives across the street. Residents hung out of windows to shout for help.” Muncey United Methodist Church Assoc. Pastor, Patty Muse during the Open Door Christmas Sermon

During her sermon, Muse compared the night of the fire to the night Jesus was born.

“Nothing was as it should have been on that Christmas Eve,” preached Pastor Muse

Each passing year serves as a reminder for what happened that night. An empty building…now turned into a community gathering place- known as “The Melting Pot.” Forever changing the church and its mission.

“The Melting Pot” at the Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.

“We realized after that fire, we could use this space to serve breakfast on Saturday mornings. So, ‘The Shepherd’s Breakfast’ was born,” said Pastor Muse. She says at least one meal is served there every single day of the week.

The “Melting Pot” at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church is filling up for its Open Door Christmas that was started after the John Sevier Fire 30 years ago tonight.

On Christmas Eve- the church hosts “Open Door Christmas” with communion, signing and fellowship for the community.

“I think it pulled the community together a lot and brought Munsey church to the forefront in helping those here at John Sevier that suffered from that,” said Mary Sherzinger just before the service.

Sherzinger lives in the John Sevier Center today. She says the building now serves as her safe haven.

“I was homeless out here a couple of years back and the community really gave me support to get through a lot of things, Sherzinger says. “They’ve seen me rise up. Getting into John Sevier was another miracle.”

The John Sevier Center thirty years after the fire on Dec. 24, 2019.

The John Sevier Fire shaped Johnson City that night and those who witnessed it first hand says its a story that needs live on.

“The story has to continue. I don’t think they’ll stop telling and hoping that each group of young people will hear and understand the importance of that night,” says Dosser.

Another heavy topic on the minds of those attending the service- the future of the John Sevier Center since the building was purchased by the Johnson City Development Authority earlier this year to make way for restaurants, retail, and housing.

