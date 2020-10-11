Multiple SWVA fire crews banded together Saturday to fight house fire, total loss reported

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple fire crews from both Washington and Russell Counties in Virginia banded together Saturday evening to battle a house fire on Dysart Lane, according to fire officials.

Brumley Gap Volunteer Fire Department’s Chief Britt White told News Channel 11 that his crews responded to the fire just after 7 p.m. Saturday, and the house fire resulted in a total loss of the home, with the cause of the blaze remaining under investigation due to “conflicting information.”

Assisting Brumley Gap VFD was Clinch Mountain VFD, Abingdon Fire Department, Valley Rescue, Goodson Kinderhook VFD, Lebanon Fire Department, and the Washington County Life Saving Crew.

The reason for so many agencies responding to the scene, White explained, was because the blaze was impossible to reach with large fire fighting apparatus, and only two fire engines could reach the fire, so all agencies had to physically lay the fire hoses down a fire line to extinguish the flames.

White confirmed that three pets were reportedly inside the home when it caught fire, but no bodies were found. However, he added, the structure was burned in such a way that it was an “absolute and total loss.” He said it would be difficult to know if the pets made it out or perished.

No other information was available at the time.