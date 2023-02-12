KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wrong-way crash on the highway near Blount County left multiple people injured, including an off-duty Knoxville police officer on Saturday.

A multivehicle crash was reported on Pellissippi Parkway (I-140 West) near the Blount County line, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. During the investigation, around 9 p.m., officers found that a vehicle was going east on the westbound lane of Pellissippi Parkway and crashed into five other vehicles.

“The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was unable to provide a statement on scene due to injury, but there was no initial indication of alcohol or drug impairment,” according to Erland.

Multiple people in the crash suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The off-duty officer suffered a broken arm with additional injuries.

The driver, identified as a 60-year-old man, was issued citations of reckless endangerment, no proof of insurance and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

The off-duty officer was released from the hospital and is home recovering, Erland said.