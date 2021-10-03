Multiple paths, same ending: Doe River Gorge “Maze of Life” event

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Who said the corn maze is just for Halloween? Doe River Gorge aims to be different with their event, “Maze of Life”.

Each year, Doe River Gorge hosts a summer camp for children and teens, and Maze of Life helps them to prepare for the summer.

“This event is super important for our camp,” said Michael Maughon, Director of Outdoor Education. “It helps us fundraise money so that we can do our ministry out here and bring kids to summer camp. We have never turned a kid away due to funds”

Although the corn maze ride was a highlight, organizers aimed to provide visitors with a variety of activities. Some featured activities were a pony ride, train ride, petting zoo, and food.

The Maze began on Sept. 26 and will end on Oct. 31. For more information visit the Doe River Gorge website.