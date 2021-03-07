Multiple local agencies rescue injured hiker from top of Roan Mountain

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple local rescue agencies responded to a call Saturday around 9 a.m. regarding an injured hiker on the top of Roan Mountain.

John Burleson with the Carter County Rescue Squad told News Channel 11 the team united with several other first responder groups to rescue a hiker with “lower extremity injuries” in the Roan High Knob shelter area.

The hiker had been hiking overnight, Burleson revealed.

Burleson said it took the teams an hour and a half to reach the hiker after receiving the call and another hour and a half to assist the hiker down the mountain.

The hiker was airlifted to an area hospital.

Other responding agencies included Wings Air Rescue, Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Fork Mountain Fire & Rescue, Mitchell County EMA and Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office.

Burleson told News Channel 11 that the rescue was a multi-agency rescue in 24 degrees Fahrenheit weather with the wind blowing 20 mph on the mountaintop.