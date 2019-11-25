Multiple fire crews respond to early Tuesday apartment fire in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fire crews were on the scene of an apartment fire on Jim Fox Road in Greeneville Monday morning.

According to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, no one was injured during the fire.

TVFD told News Channel 11 a bathroom light was the source of the fire, and minor damage was done to the unit.

Photo: Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook

TVFD says some of the ceiling in the affected unit had to be pulled down, along with insulation so officials could examine the extent of the damage.

The only unit damaged or affected by the fire was the one it originated in.

Fire in the attic of an apartment building. Sunnyside, Camp Creek, TVFD, and Greeneville FD Engine-4. pic.twitter.com/oEhz6Fzhip — Tusculum VFD (@TusculumVFD) November 25, 2019

Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department was the primary department at the scene.

Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department, TVFD and the Greeneville Fire Department assisted SVFD.