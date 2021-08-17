Multiple donation items stolen from local animal shelter

ERWIN, Tenn (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Animal Shelter is currently searching for a suspect who stole their donations.

The shelter stated that someone placed a dog over the fence of their property. That led them to look at the surveillance footage. What they found, was the suspect loading their donations in her vehicle.

“We’ve already had to change the policy, because I don’t want people to keep doing this, or that person do it again,” said Kevin King, Unicoi County Animal Shelter director. “So you can only make donations when we are physically here.”

If you have any details on the suspect, please call Erwin Police Department at (423) 743-1870.