Multiple crews respond to single-vehicle wreck on Hwy 19E Sunday morning

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several emergency response agencies responded to what officials called a “serious accident” Sunday on Hwy 19E near Chicken Ridge Rd in Carter County.
Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that 19-year-old Jaydon Livingston was driving a pickup truck south on U.S. 19E when the vehicle “left the roadway” to the right, hitting the embankment. The truck overturned and came to a stop on its roof, THP reports.
The THP report stated that Livingston was not wearing his seatbelt.
Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page that Roan Mountain VFD, Carter County EMS, Carter County Sheriff’s Department, THP and Wings Air Rescue were on the scene.
THP reported that Livingston was transported to Johnson City Medical Center with injuries.