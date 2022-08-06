MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from Mountain City has been arrested and charged with assaulting an officer among other charges, according to police.

According to a release from the Mountain City Police Department, Matthew Osborne was placed under arrest after officers responded to a call from EMS of a suspicious person in the area of Highway 421 North.

Osborne ran across the road in front of responding officers and then hid underneath a truck trailer. After the officers located Osborne they asked why he was acting so strangely to which he responded, “I was just playing around. I’m on my way to work.”

Officers suspected Osborne of being under the influence and found him to be in possession of what was believed to be methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pills without a prescription.

Osborne was then taken to the Johnson County Jail where he assaulted an officer after having one of his handcuffs removed. According to the release, Osborne was subdued by a, “hard empty hand control and a taser deployment.”

Osborne is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, felony possession of meth, possession of suboxone, clonazepam and drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, public intoxication, and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.

He is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $153,000 bond.