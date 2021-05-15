Mother of missing 2-month-old arrested, charged with murder

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The mother of missing two-month-old Kyon Jones has been charged with murder in relation to his disappearance. The search for Kyon’s body brought officials to a landfill in Charles City County on Monday.

The mother, 37-year-old Ladonia Boggs of Northeast, D.C. was indicated as the sole person of interest in the case on Monday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Kyon was reported missing Friday, May 7 and Boggs was arrested on Friday, May 14.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast at 1:10 p.m. on May 7 for an infant welfare check. There they learned that Boggs did not know where her child was. Police then began a missing person’s investigation.

Officers determined the case was suspicious and the homicide branch was brought in to continue the investigation. The incident was determined as a domestic case.

Boggs has been charged with felony murder.

In a social media video shared on Sunday, a woman calling herself Kyon’s mother admits to putting her son in the trash. In the video, the woman claims that she fell asleep with Kyon, rolled over and then noticed he was unresponsive.

Kyon’s remains have not be found.