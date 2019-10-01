Mother, friend charged after baby killed, 5 kids injured in Middle TN apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two women have each been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with a fire earlier this year at an Antioch apartment that killed a baby and injured five other children.

According to Metro police, 8-month-old Jream Jenkins died in the fire July 7 at Hickory Lake Apartments. Her two-year-old brother was also injured, along with four other children, all siblings, ages six, four, two and one.

Investigators allege Jream’s mother, Ryana Davenport, and the mother of the other children in the apartment, Genova Smith, left the six children alone in Davenport’s apartment while the two mothers went to a Madison night club.

Candles lit prior to the women leaving the apartment are believed to have started the fire, police said. The two are also suspected of medicating the children so they would sleep while the two were away.

Genova Smith [L] & Ryana Davenport [R]

(Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Davenport, 24, and Smith, 26, reportedly claimed they had gotten a babysitter, but police said there was no evidence of anyone watching the children.

Davenport was taken into custody Monday at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, detectives revealed. She was held in the Metro jail on a $250,000 bond. Smith surrendered earlier in the day and her bond was set at $150,000.