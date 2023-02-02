The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for the clouds and the rain starting to taper off and skies start to clear with a low of 29 degrees.

Cold air starts to tap into the region on Friday with sunny skies and a chilly high of 37 degrees.

Friday night will be very cold with a low of 17 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be a very cold start, but temperatures will warm up to 46 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 28 degrees.

The sunny skies continue through Sunday with a high of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 30 degrees.

We start off the next work week with mostly sunny skies on Monday with a high of 58 degrees.

Clouds and sun on tap for Tuesday with a high of 62 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a few scattered showers late Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees with a 20% chance of scattered showers in the morning.

And for next Thursday partly cloudy skies are forecast with a 20% chance of scattered showers.

Have a great night!