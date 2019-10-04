Mosquito-borne illness kills 11, case reported in Tennessee

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mosquito-borne virus has killed eleven people in the United States, and now there’s one case out of Hamilton County.

The illness is known as Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or Triple E, and it’s transmitted by a mosquito through a bite. The virus causes a brain infection that can sometimes lead to death.

Reports indicate 30 people have fallen ill across six states from the virus and eleven people have died.

According to a map on the Center for Disease Control’s website, a case was reported in Hamilton County.

Tennessee’s health department confirmed the East Tennessee diagnosis to News 2 but they say that person, traveled — so they don’t know for certain where the infection came from.

The Metro Public Health Department also confirmed that the dry weather may be in our favor because we’re not seeing as many mosquitoes this year.

Doctors say one of the best ways to protect yourself is to wear inspect repellent.

The threat from mosquitoes will end with the first frost of the season.