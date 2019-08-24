Morristown police warn of string of thefts from church vans and buses

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local police department is warning people after a recent string of thefts from church buses and vans.

The Morristown Police Department says the increase involves people stealing “catalytic converters” from the buses and vans.

Officers say people are getting inside vehicles parked either in unsecured or unmonitored parking lots. They are then cutting the converters off and selling them for money.

MPD is encouraging people to park buses and vans in a well-lit, highly visible area or near an attended building.