MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to a release from the department, Santiago Silva Ramos was last seen at his home on Friday around 8:00 p.m.

Santiago is described as a 5 foot 6 inches weighing 150 pounds.

He has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Santiago’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 423-585-2701.