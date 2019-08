MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Morristown Police Department is currently seeking a 16-year-old boy, and they have asked the public to help them find him.

According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, Pedro Velazquez was reported missing on Sunday, August 4.

Pedro is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5’7″ and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about Pedro’s whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 423-585-2701.