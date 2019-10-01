Morristown police searching for missing man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities in Morristown are currently searching for a 37-year-old man.

According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, family members have informed authorities that Daniel Ayus is homeless.

He has not had contact with his family since August 26.

Ayus is a Hispanic man, 5’5″ tall and approximately 170 pounds.

Ayus does not have a known vehicle and investigators are unsure if he is still in the Morristown area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 423-585-2701.