MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown family is in shock after a drive-by shooting in their neighborhood Tuesday. No one was hurt, but the bullets shattered windows and caused some damage to their home.

The shooting occurred along Collinson Ford Rd. in Morristown. The Quarles family was shaken by their home being hit by gunfire. The incident left the family worried.

“My kids are my priority, keeping them safe. If it were just me and my husband, of course, we would be concerned but not near the way we are with them,” Ashley Quarles said. “We want to make sure they are growing up in a home that they can feel safe in too. Now, that’s part of the concern for us.”

Quarles, her husband, and their two children were at home when the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Tuesday. They woke up when they heard glass shatter and found a bullet lying on the floor by their couch.

“Originally, the bullet came from the road and then it entered the bottom pane of our door. It then popped up into our trim and we actually found the bullet it was behind our couch where a couple of blankets were,” Quarles said. “We had to get rid of them since there were shards of glass all over that but we found the bullet right behind the couch.”

Quarles wants the community to know it needs to stay vigilant.

“I think I would want to tell the community to be careful. If you don’t have cameras, now is maybe a good time to put them up,” Quarles said. “If it can happen to us, it can happen to anyone. Just be aware and make sure you’re being careful.

Quarles also said that she – along with the surrounding community – is concerned about this incident, as the area is not known for this kind of behavior. She added the area is quiet and kid-friendly.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and looking at all the evidence.