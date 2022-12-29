JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough utility district will restore service to more areas Friday.

Mayor Chuck Vest says the district will move on to the Washington College, Telford and Limestone zones tomorrow before moving north to Bowmantown.

Vest told News Channel 11 that he can’t give a precise estimate as to when all 13,000 customers will have service again.

“It’d be nice if it’s Friday, but a lot depends on you know what type of hurdles we run into in Telford and Limestone,” Vest said.

Until then, Vest says the town will continue its process of turning the water on in smaller service areas, searching for leaks, and turning the water off until all the leaks are patched and service can finally be restored.

Thursday evening, crews worked on Conklin Road area after restoring service to about 1,000 customers in southern Washington County.

Now, crews and volunteers are looking for breaks on private property.

“When the town has a break, it’s usually a six-inch or an eight-inch line, which you know, there’s a lot of water runs through that, residential is that usually one-inch lines, but that could be 50 residents and then it adds up,” Vest said.

Residents continued to receive water at the Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department and Bowmantown Ruritan.

State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, who handed out water at the Bowmantown Ruritan, told News Channel 11 that the effort to restore water and help residents has shown, “what East Tennesseans are all about.”

“It’s been a lot of group effort. I’m just thankful the community has come out,” Alexander said.

For those who aren’t able to leave their homes, local organizations pitched in.

Limestone resident Marion Bailey had water brought to his home by the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department.

Bailey said he’s happy to wait for his service to be restored but hopes it comes soon.

“We’re hearing things on the WJHL and places that we’re listening to tell what’s going on so it’s got to start somewhere. Our turn is probably next,” Bailey told News Channel 11.

Others expressed frustration at the role rolling blackouts may have played in the crisis and at confusing communications from city and county officials.

Thursday morning the town of Jonesborough said a boil water notice applied to all 13,000 customers. Hours later, that changed to only those customers who had previously lost service.

“We had hoped that there would be a better plan in place for emergencies than that,” said Celeste Mushet. “So it’ll be interesting to see in the days to come if the utility companies get that worked out a little bit better. Because we’d like some assurance, that’s not going to happen again, because that could really be catastrophic.”

Vest says the impact on people hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“It’s tough on the town of Jonesborough,” Vest said. “That’s 10,000 folks out there that we know personally.”

Vest said the town has plans to invest $40 million in a new water plant, a plan that he says was in place prior to the water emergency.