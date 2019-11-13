More than 80 roads repaired, work underway on Riverview Dr. in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Road crews are still hard at work fixing roads damaged by February flooding and landslides.

Now, more than nine months later, construction efforts are wrapping up in Carter County.

“February 23rd, we had about 90 roads that were [affected] by the storm and all of those other places have been repaired,” said Roads Superintendent Roger Colbaugh.

Now, just one major construction project remains for the Carter County Highway Department, the 210 foot stretch of Riverview Drive which connects Valley Forge and the east side of Elizabethon.

“This section of it was saturated with water so much,” said Colbaugh, “that the road actually slid down the bank.”

Colbaugh said crews will construct a concrete tie-back wall to support the shoulder of the road.

“The pylon is drilled down into solid rock,” he said, “which supports the side of the road to where it will not slide any more.”

The wall will be connected to the other side of the slope for stability.

Once that’s complete, crews can then back-fill it with special drainage stones.

“If any water gets underneath the roadway it will drain out around the retaining wall,” said Colbaugh.

The highway department has been working on the design since February.

The contract bid was for $600,000 dollars.

“We’ve had difficulty with the material,” said Colbaugh, “it’s so loose we’ve had to remove more material than we thought we were going to to get down to solid, then had to back-fill it with stone in order to have a platform to work on.”

Crews are trying to work quickly to get it back open for the public.

“It’ll open the traffic back up from Elizabethton to Hampton,” said Dole Puckett, a Carter County Highway Department Supervisor. “It will be really helpful to the schools and churches and local people.”

Crews are expected to finish the repair project within the next two months.