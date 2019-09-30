More than 600 runners participate in 10th annual Bluegrass Half Marathon

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday – more than 600 runners hit the streets for the 10th annual Bluegrass Half Marathon powered by the Wellness Center.

Runners weaved their way through the heart of Johnson City for 13.1 miles.

Race organizers said the event grows each year and is becoming more than a Tri-Cities event.

“This is a tourism draw, I mean a lot of our runners are from the local area, but we have people from Clemson, SC, Hilton head, Savannah, up in Kentucky, Virginia, so it’s not just a Tri-Cities race, it’s actually a regional race so it’s great,” Race Director Karen Hubbs said.

The course began at Founders Park and finished near Yee Haw Brewing Company.