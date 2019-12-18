More than 300 items raised at area hotels in toy drive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holiday lights are shining a little brighter for children in need this year through the 5th annual Hotels With Heart drive.

Eight Johnson City hotels participated in the two-week drive, which was geared toward helping children this year.

Hotel managers and nonprofit representatives gathered at the Hampton Inn Wednesday morning to celebrate a successful toy and blanket drive.

“Giving back to the community is what we do as hotelers and in hospitality,” Hampton Inn General Manager Kyle St. Clair said. “It’s not just renting rooms, it goes beyond that, so we do want to participate in our community.”

The drive collected more than 300 items – toys and blankets – over two weeks. Representatives from Isaiah House 117 and the Haven of Mercy said the toys will be distributed to children in need throughout Washington County.

Rachel Denny, program coordinator with Isaiah House 117, said this will be the first Christmas for the Washington County house, and the drive will benefit about 20 foster children in the program.

“It helps us to be able to bless some kids in foster care and to meet their needs,” Denny said. “Some of them maybe wouldn’t have received a Christmas gift, and so we are able to step in and meet that need now because of (Hotels with Heart).”

Haven of Mercy Ministries will distribute their share of the toys during the ministry’s annual Christmas meal. Children select toys during the event who otherwise may not get a holiday gift.

Haven of Mercy representative Kim Delaney said that the ministry expects to feed up to 4,000 people this Christmas.

“These toys are desperately needed, we were short this year,” she said during the event.

Hotels that participated this year include the Carnegie Hotel, Doubletree by Hilton, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Fairfield Inn and Suites, Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Baymont Inn and Suites.