Breaking News
Virginia Dept. of Health confirms first vaping related death

More than 100 students tour Johnson City AO Smith Corporation

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A company in downtown Johnson City hopes to inspire students to pursue a career in manufacturing.

AO Smith Corporation invited more than 100 students to get a first-hand look at its facility and gain a better understanding of career opportunities.

Friday, students were able to see how the company’s water heaters are made.

“It gives us an opportunity to not only promote our own company but to also promote manufacturing careers in general,” said Mike Galloway, an AO Smith Corp. human resources manager.

East Tennessee State University and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology were also on-hand to provide information about their manufacturing and engineering programs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss