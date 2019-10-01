More than 100 students tour Johnson City AO Smith Corporation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A company in downtown Johnson City hopes to inspire students to pursue a career in manufacturing.

AO Smith Corporation invited more than 100 students to get a first-hand look at its facility and gain a better understanding of career opportunities.

Friday, students were able to see how the company’s water heaters are made.

“It gives us an opportunity to not only promote our own company but to also promote manufacturing careers in general,” said Mike Galloway, an AO Smith Corp. human resources manager.

East Tennessee State University and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology were also on-hand to provide information about their manufacturing and engineering programs.