The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with fog tonight along with a 50% chance of rain. The low will be near 53 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain moving into the area through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 63 degrees with light winds.

Clouds, rain and fog are forecast for Thursday night. The chance of rain will be 70%. The low will be 53 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 60 degrees. Rain will begin to taper down through the late afternoon and evening.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 43 degrees. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 57 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 42 degrees.

We start Sunday with mostly cloudy skies along with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 53 degrees.

Skies will clear Sunday night with a low of 36 degrees. Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 53 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 53 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the area Tuesday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be cool at 52 degrees.

